Shares of Tata Power are displaying bullish signals since three months amid a recovery in the broader market. The 28% rally from January low led the stock to a 52-week high of Rs 464.80 on April 28 this year. The simple moving averages (SMAs) of the stock signal bullish momentum in the power sector stock except 5 day and 10 day SMAs. This signals consolidation for Tata Power in the near term.

Advertisement

Related Articles

RSI at 63.8 indicates neutral momentum without overbought conditions.

Tata Power will announce its Q4 earnings on May 12.

Meanwhile, Tata Power shares were trading at Rs 441.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

Tata Power shares rose 21% in two years. In five years, the stock delivered multibagger returns of 330%, according to the BSE website.

The Tata Group stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 342.25 on January 27, 2026. It has seen very moderate volatility in the last one year as its beta stands at 0.91.

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 430, while resistance stands at Rs 465. A decisive breakout above the Rs 465 mark could open the door for further upside towards Rs 480. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 430 –Rs 480 range."

Advertisement

Anshul Jain, Head of Research from Lakshmishree Investment & Securities told BTTV that

Tata Power stock is heading toward all-time high. Break out can happen at Rs 520 to Rs 540. Jain said the stock might see a slow and steady rally towards all-time high.