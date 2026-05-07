Operation Sindoor Anniversary: This defence stock gave 400% returns in a year— Do you own?

Operation Sindoor completed one year on May 07, when India launched retaliatory operations at the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) after heart-mourning Pahalgam attacks, killing nine innocent civilians. India's strong action boosted select defence stocks, with one stock zooming nearly 5 times in the last one year.

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We are talking about MTAR Technologies, which is a defence and aerospace counter, engaged in the manufacturing of mission-critical precision components. The stock has risen 5 times or 400 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 1,358 on May 7, 2025 to rise to Rs 6,787 on May 4, 2026. The stock was seen trading at Rs 6,559, up 383 per cent from its 52-week lows.

Shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd have gained nearly 180 per cent 2026 so far, while the stock has gained 175 per cent in the last six months period. It has posted a strong 70 per cent rally in the last one month, while it has doubled investors wealth in the just three months.

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Market players believe that operations in niche sectors like defence, space and energy are driving the growth. MTAR Technologies has been rallying higher on the back of strong partnership exposure to Bloom Energy, rising global AI data-center power demand, robust order book growth in nuclear and defence businesses and strong revenue and earnings growth outlook over FY26–FY28.



MTAR Technologies IPO

MTAR Technologies raised a total of Rs 596 crore from its IPO at selling its share for Rs 575 apeice with a lot size of 26 equity shares in March 2021. As of its 52-week high at Rs 6,787, the stock has delivered a jaw dropping 1,080 per cent return, delivering a strong return of more than 1.6 lakh per lot in just 5 years of its market debut.



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MTAR Technologies results date & preview

MTAR Technologies is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, May 12. Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,000 on the stock, which has already been met. The brokerage may revise its rating and targets post Q4 earnings.

"We expect the company to post revenue and Ebitda increase of 75 per cent and 230 per cent YoY in 4QFY26. Global transition towards clean and sustainable energy sources is a key factor affecting fuel cells. Ebitda margin is expected to expand to 24 per cent in 4QFY26. Revenue of the nuclear segment will be the key focus area," said Motilal Oswal in its preview for the stock.

