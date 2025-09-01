CIAN Agro hits new peak; stock surges 115% in 6 months, 552% in a year

Shares of small-cap oil player CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd extended their winning streak on Monday, advancing 5 per cent to a new all-time high of Rs 773.35 on BSE. This marked the stock's 15th consecutive session of gains. The counter has turned multibagger, delivering a 114.55 per cent return in just six months and an impressive 551.79 per cent surge over the past year.

The exchange has placed the scrip under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility.

The company has informed BSE that its Board will meet on September 2, 2025, to consider shifting its registered office within the same state, approve the 38th Annual Report for FY25 and finalise details of the upcoming AGM, including date, venue, book closure, e-voting process and appointment of scrutinizer.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 91.19. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 2494.68 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 24.25. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

Around 1.38 lakh shares were last seen changing hands during the session, exceeding the two-week average volume of 38,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 10.69 crore, pushing the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 2,164.29 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.