Shares of Cipla Ltd rose over 4% on Monday after brokerage firm Citi reiterated its bullish stance on the pharma major and placed it on a 90-day positive catalyst watch. Citi maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700, implying a potential upside of nearly 26% from current levels.

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Cipla shares rose 4.44% to Rs 1415.55 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1353.85. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Cipla stock has a one-year beta of 0.59, indicating low volatility during the period.

Cipla stock has fallen 6% in a year and on a year to date basis. Total 2.63 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 36.74 crore on BSE. Cipla stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1165.55 on April 2, 2026 and a 52 week high of Rs 1672 on October 23, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 43.6 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Cipla shares are trading higehr than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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The brokerage expects multiple near-term catalysts in the US business that could drive further gains for the stock. Key triggers include the possible approval of generic Flovent, the expected launch of generic Ventolin, and the company's expanding footprint in the Nintedanib market, where its market share is nearing the 50% mark.

Citi noted that Cipla's latest earnings beat was largely driven by stronger-than-anticipated operating margins, which played a major role in the upside surprise.

The brokerage also highlighted the resilience of Cipla's India business, which continues to post healthy growth, aided by a rebound in the respiratory portfolio. The domestic business remains a key earnings pillar, contributing close to two-thirds of the company's EBITDA.

Another important factor being watched is the regulatory review of Cipla's Indore manufacturing facility. Citi believes that a positive outcome from the re-inspection, along with a possible clearance from the USFDA, could significantly improve market sentiment toward the stock.

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In terms of valuation, Citi pointed out that Cipla is currently trading at around 25 times its estimated FY27 earnings and 21 times its FY28 earnings. While these multiples imply a premium valuation, the brokerage believes the stock remains attractively priced, especially given its stronger exposure to the domestic market compared with several peers that command even higher valuations.