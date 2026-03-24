Coal India, Auro Pharma, Apollo Hospitals among largecap stocks to buy; check targets

As Indian equity benchmark indices prepare for a rebound after a sharp selloff triggered by West Asian uncertainties, domestic brokerage firm Master Capital Services has suggested three largecap stocks including Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and Coal India from a trading perspective. Here's what the brokerage said on these stocks:

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Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,350-1,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is holding firmly above the critical 1,250 breakout level, trading up with solid volumes, noticeably above recent averages. What makes price action particularly significant is the successful retest and bounce from the 1,275 breakout zone, textbook bullish price action that confirms the breakout as genuine rather than a false move driven by momentum alone. The broader recovery structure from Rs 1,020 lows made in mid-2025 remains completely intact with a clear sequence of higher lows visible on the daily chart. RSI at 61 has crossed above its signal line at 60, a fresh bullish crossover that historically precedes a meaningful directional move in this stock. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 1,280-1,300 with a

potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward 1350-1400 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 1,220 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,800-7,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,090

Apollo Hospital is staging an impressive recovery from its Rs 7,200 horizontal support level. The most significant recent development is the breakout above the falling trend line resistance that had been capping every recovery attempt since November 2025, a structural shift that meaningfully changes the near-term bias from bearish to cautiously bullish. RSI at 45 is attempting a positive crossover above its signal line at 54, not yet in full momentum territory but clearly turning from an extended base. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 7,300-7,400 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 7,800-7,900 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 7,090 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



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Coal India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 525-550 | Stop Loss: Rs 440

Coal India Ltd has broken out of a rising channel and is currently retracing toward the upper boundary, now acting as support, indicating a healthy pullback within the uptrend. Price remains above key moving averages with positive EMA alignment, maintaining a higher high higher low structure. RSI continues to hold in the bullish zone, reflecting sustained momentum. The breakout was supported by strong volume expansion, while the ongoing retracement is accompanied by relatively lower volumes, suggesting controlled profit booking and supporting the likelihood of trend continuation near support. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 464-470 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 525-550 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 440 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside

