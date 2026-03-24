‘No negotiations held’: Iran rejects Trump’s claim of talks to end war, calls it 'fake news'

Iran rejected claims that it held talks with the United States, directly contradicting US President Donald Trump’s assertion that “very good and productive conversations” were underway to end the conflict.

An X account going by the name of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on Monday that “no negotiations have been held with the US”.

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Tehran calls claims ‘Fake news’

Ghalibaf dismissed reports of any engagement as misinformation, writing, “Fakenews [sic] is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

His remarks echoed those of Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who also denied any discussions with Washington.

According to comments carried by Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Baghaei said that “messages have been received from some friendly countries regarding the US’s request for negotiations to end the war”.

2/ No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

War enters fourth week

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The exchange comes as the US-Israel conflict with Iran enters its fourth week, with military action continuing on both sides.

Israel said it launched a fresh wave of strikes on Tehran on Monday, while Iran has continued missile and drone attacks across the region. The situation has also led to a near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass.

The disruption has pushed global energy prices higher and added to concerns over wider economic fallout.

Trump signals pause, pushes talks narrative

Despite Iran’s denial, Trump has maintained that negotiations are progressing. Over the weekend, he warned that the US would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened within 48 hours.

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However, in a post on Monday, he said he had directed the US Department of Defence “to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period”.

He said the decision was linked to “the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions”.

Speaking to reporters, Trump added that talks had taken place on Sunday with “a top person” in Iran, though he did not identify the individual.

(With inputs from agencies)