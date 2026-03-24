Top stocks in news: IndiGo, Wipro, IRFC, Coal India, GR Infra, LG India, NBCC, Persistent

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday amid Trump's ultimatum to Iran, escalating tensions in West Asia adding to inflation and energy-supply concerns. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,836.57 points, or 2.46 per cent, to close at 72,696.39, while NSE's Nifty50 nosedived 601.85 points, or 2.60 per cent, to end at 22,512.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 24, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Kilitch Drugs India and Times Green Energy (India) shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of SAIL and Samman Capital shall remain in F&O ban for the day.

InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier's board has approved the appointment of Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer of the company, effective April 6. Aloke Singh served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express in his past endeavours.

Wipro: The IT solutions player has announced the expansion of its business operations in South Korea with the launch of a new Innovation Lab as part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN). It continues to invest in local talent to support South Korean clients both locally and globally.

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Coal India: The state-run coal player has approved the divestment of up to a 25 per cent stake in South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields through an offer for sale (OFS). Southern Eastern Coalfields may also come up with the issuance of fresh equity shares aggregating up to a 10 per cent stake in one or more tranches via an initial public offering (IPO).

LG Electronics India: The leading appliance and consumer electronics maker has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax Department for the financial year 2022–23, proposing disallowances of Rs 572.8 crore. The total disallowance includes a transfer pricing adjustment of Rs 216.89 crore.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway firm has signed a major rupee term loan agreement with Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan (HURL) for the refinancing of its existing long-term debt of up to Rs 12,842 crore.

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Suzlon Energy: The leading renewable energy solutions provider announced its sixth wind energy project of 100 MW from Gas Authority of India (GAIL). This also marks Suzlon’s fourth PSU order of FY26, reflecting its growing strength in the ecosystem owing to its end-to-end capabilities.



NBCC (India): The state-owned construction player has received a work order worth approximately Rs 58.61 crore from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha. The order has been awarded in the ordinary course of business and pertains to project management consultancy services.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The road and toll operator has announced April 1, 2026 as the record date for its bonus issue for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for the issuance and allotment of bonus equity shares. The shareholders of the company have approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

GR Infraprojects: The civil construction player has received an order worth Rs 2,440.87 crore from NHAI for the construction of a greenfield section of NH-33 in Bihar.

Balkrishna Industries: The tyre maker's finance committee has approved the issuance of 75,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 750 crore, on a private placement basis.

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ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player through its various subsidiaries has commissioned additional 155 MW/ 470.25 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). With this milestone, the company’s total commissioned BESS capacity stands at 297.67 MW / 951.74 MWh, out of total planned BESS capacity of 835 MW / 3,114.64 MWh across these SPVs.

GNG Electronics: The electronics player has entered into a supplemental and amendatory agreement dated March 10 to its facility agreement with ICICI Bank. The overall limits have been enhanced from Rs 40 crore to Rs 72 crore. It also entered into an addendum dated February 23 to the principal working capital facility agreement with Axis Bank.

SEPC: The EPC player's company board has approved the acquisition of a 90 per cent stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for Rs 1,530 crore. The acquisition will enable SEPC to expand into the global oil and gas sector.

Persistent Systems: Ruchi Kulhari has been appointed as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief of Staff, and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company, effective March 23.

GOCL Corporation: The Hinduja group firm has approved the early monetisation of its land at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, known as the Ecopolis project. The monetisation will involve the sale of the entire land and buildings to a leading industrial house in India for a total consideration of around Rs 2,261 crore. Upon completion, GOCL Corporation will be entitled to approximately Rs 815 crore.

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Dredging Corporation of India: The company board has approved the appointment of Captain S Divakar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Additional Director – Executive and Non-Independent) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company.