Tata Power shares in focus on supplementary PPA execution for Mundra Plant with GUVNL; key details

Tata Power Company Ltd shares are in focus on Tuesday, March 24 following the execution of a supplementary power purchase agreement (PPA) for its Mundra plant operations.

On Monday, shares of Tata Power declined 3.92% to close at Rs 386.95 apiece on the BSE, taking a dip from their previous close of Rs 402.75 per share. The stock has slipped in five of the last seven trading sessions.

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According to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Tata Power revealed that it has officially executed a supplementary PPA for its Tata Power Mundra Plant with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

This operational development comes with reference to the temporary suspension of the company's operations of its units located at Mundra, the firm noted in its disclosure.

The energy major expects to expand these agreements across its regional network, stating that the supplementary PPA shall also be executed with the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

According to data from Trendlyne, the stock is currently trading below its 5-day, 10-day, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, it still manages to hold its ground above its 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, and 150-day SMAs.

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Meanwhile, earlier, in an exchange filing on March 9, 2026, the company announced it had completed the first tranche of its investment in Dorjilung Hydro Power Limited (DHPL), a special-purpose vehicle based in Bhutan. The company invested Rs 50 crore to secure 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each.