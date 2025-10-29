Coal India Q2 profit falls 31% to Rs 4,354 crore; stock declines 2%

State-run miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit, at Rs 4,354 crore, for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, compared with Rs 6,289 crore in the same period last year. The decline was driven by lower realisations and a modest dip in revenue.

The company's revenue from operations slipped 3.19 per cent to Rs 30,187 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 31,182 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Operating performance also weakened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declining 22 per cent YoY to Rs 6,716 crore, compared with Rs 8,617 crore a year ago.

Consequently, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 22.25 per cent from 27.63 per cent last year, indicating cost pressures and reduced profitability in core operations.

Additionally, the state-run entity's board announced a second interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per share on a face value of Rs 10 for FY26. The company has set November 4, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, and said the dividend will be paid by November 28, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, CIL said, "The Board of Directors at its meeting held on date has declared the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26 at Rs 10.25 per equity share, as recommended by the Audit Committee."

Following the announcement, shares of Coal India fell 2.49 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 381.55 on BSE.