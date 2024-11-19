Cochin Shipyard, ONGC, Asian Paints, MRF, Info Edge shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of two dozen companies will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. They include Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), Asian Paints Ltd, MRF Ltd, Info Edge Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd. Others included Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Navneet Education, Vaibhav Global Ltd and Safari Industries.

Cochin Shipyard shares will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. The defence PSU had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Cochin Shipyard shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Cochin Shipyard with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on December 7.

Asian Paints announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 and today is the ex-date for the same. Asian Paints shareholders, who are eligible for dividend, would receive it on December 9.

Info Edge (Rs 12 per share), ONGC (Rs 6 per share), MRF (Rs 3 per share) and Ashok Leyland (Rs 2 per share) would also turn ex-date for dividend today. The actual dividend will be paid on December 8 in case of Info Edge, December 11 in case of ONGC, December 8 in case of MRF and December 7 in case of Ashok Leyland.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, which announced a final dividend of Rs 95 per share, would turn ex-date today. The actual dividend will be paid on December 15. Akzo Nobel India, on the other hand, had announced an interim dividend of Rs 70 to be paid on December 7. Today is the record date for the same.

ESAB India (Rs 25 per share), AK Capital Services (Rs 12 per share), GE Shipping (Rs 7 per share) R Systems International Limited (Rs 6.50 per share), Gujarat Pipavav (Rs 4 per share) and Vaibhav Global (Rs 1.50 per share) would also turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday.