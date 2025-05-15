Cochin Shipyard Q4 earnings: Profit climbs to Rs 287 crore, board declares dividend

Cochin Shipyard on Thursday reported a 11% rise in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Profit climbed to Rs 287.18 crore in the last quarter against Rs 258.88 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 37% to Rs 1757.65 crore in he last quarter against Rs 1286.04 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

However, EBITDA slipped to Rs 253 crore in Q4 against Rs 286 crore on a year on year basis (YOY). The EBITDA margin also fell to 15.35% in Q4 against 23.35% in Q4 a year ago.

Earnings of the firm were announced during market hours. Cochin Shipyard stock rose 4.55% to Rs 1814.90 on BSE today.

The board of the firm recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share.

"It is further notified that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.25 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each, for the financial year 2024-25 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM," said Cochin Shipyard.