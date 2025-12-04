Daiwa buys minority stake in Ambit Wealth in $32 million deal

Ambit Global Private Client, the wealth management arm of Ambit Group, said Daiwa Securities Group entered a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Ambit Wealth Private Limited. The all-primary capital infusion of about $32 million will support the next phase of expansion.

Ambit GPC, set up in 2020, manages close to $10 billion for UHNW clients across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and the Dubai IFC. The firm has scaled through a mix of proprietary public-market strategies, private-market deal access, fixed-income capabilities, capital markets execution and offshore investment platforms.

Ambit said the investment will be used to strengthen its digital stack, broaden its investment platform and support geographic expansion.

Amrita Farmahan, CEO of Ambit Global Private Client, said the partnership with Daiwa would accelerate the firm’s strategic priorities and help attract talent.

Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said the expanded partnership was a natural progression of the two groups’ long-standing collaboration across institutional equities and lending.

Daiwa President and CEO Akihiko Ogino said India remained a key overseas market and that the investment would deepen the group’s presence in the country’s fast-growing wealth management space.