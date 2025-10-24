Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced the launch of a $25 million fund to support global research into human ageing through his initiative, Continue. The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where Goyal shared insights into the purpose and vision of the effort.

Continue began as a research initiative two years ago, with a focus on exploring the human body as a system with potential leverage points that could influence how humans age. According to Goyal, the team has been investigating a key insight into human aging that has remained "hiding in plain sight" for centuries. The research is in its final stages and Goyal indicated that more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The newly launched $25 million fund, entirely backed by Goyal personally, aims to support researchers worldwide who are willing to ask unconventional, simplified questions about biology and ageing. Goyal emphasised that Continue is designed to foster studies that rethink the complexity of biological processes.

"For over a decade, I have believed that most of the world's problems stem from our short human lifespans," Goyal said. He added that Continue Research's mission is to extend healthy human function, allowing humans to make long-term decisions rather than being constrained by short lifespans.

Goyal described the initiative as a multi-decadal journey and expressed his ambition for Continue to act as a catalyst in what he termed humanity's journey of "conscious evolution," aiming to lead society into a Post-Darwin era.

Researchers interested in funding or grants are encouraged to reach out to Continue Research directly. Goyal also clarified that Continue is independent and not affiliated with his other venture, Eternal.

Meanwhile, shares of Eternal (erstwhile Zomato) slipped 0.52 per cent to close at Rs 326.60 on Friday.