Refex Industries shares zoom 8% on Rs 300 crore order win; details here

Shares of Refex Industries Ltd witnessed a sharp rise in Friday's trade, climbing 7.57 per cent to hit a high of Rs 377.30. However, the stock gave up more than half of its early gains as the session progressed and was last trading 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 358. At this level, it remains down 26.37 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

In an exchange filing, the company said, "Refex Industries Ltd has secured an order for the removal of overburden (OB), excavation, and transportation of coal from a large mining entity in Jharkhand."

The contract has a duration of eight months, with a possible extension of up to four years, and carries an order value of Rs 300 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 47.83. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.27/24.82 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.75. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 13.62/14.42 with a return on equity (RoE) of 29.48. According to Trendlyne data, Refex Industries has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

Around 41,000 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 19,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 1.49 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,626.31 crore.

Meanwhile, the company is currently undergoing a restructuring where its Green Mobility Business will be demerged into a new, independent listed entity called Refex Mobility Ltd. As on October 3, 2025, promoters held a 55.92 per cent stake in Refex Industries.