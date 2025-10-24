YES Bank shares slip 7% from 52-week high; short-term weakness seen

YES Bank Ltd shares fell 0.18 per cent to close at Rs 22.68 on Friday, down 6.67 per cent from their 52-week high of Rs 24.30 recorded earlier this month on October 10.

In Q2 FY26, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 654 crore, up 18.3 per cent YoY, and net interest income of Rs 2,301 crore, a 4.6 per cent YoY increase. Provisions rose 41 per cent YoY to Rs 419 crore, while asset quality remained stable, with gross and net NPAs flat sequentially.

SMBC currently holds 24.2 per cent in YES Bank and received RBI approval in August to increase its stake up to 24.99 per cent. Under Indian takeover rules, crossing 25 per cent would trigger a mandatory open offer for an additional 26 per cent of shares. However, SMBC has stated it does not plan to exceed 24.99 per cent.

An analyst considers SMBC's stake as a positive factor for the bank's long-term outlook. Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, noted that Q2 results are promising and high-risk-taking investors with long-term horizons can hold the stock.

Technically, YES Bank is showing some cooling after its recent rally. A few analysts note near-term weakness with support around Rs 21–22 and resistance near Rs 23.2. A break below Rs 21–22 could push the stock towards Rs 20–19, while the broader trend remains cautiously positive.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "YES Bank has cooled off from its recent high of 24.30 and is now hovering near its 20 DEMA. The stock has support around the 21 levels, and a breach below this could lead to a decline towards the key consolidation zone near 19. The overall technical setup remains positive, though some near-term weakness may persist after the recent rally. From a short-term view, it is advisable to trail profits with strict stop losses."

According to Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran, "The stock price is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 23.2. A daily close below the support of Rs 22 could lead to an upside target of Rs 20.8 in the near term."