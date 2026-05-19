Defence boost! Why Apollo Micro Systems, Tejas Networks shares are rallying

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd rallied as much as 9 per cent each during the trading session on Tuesday. The former one was rallying higher on the back of strong quarterly earnings, while the latter one saw heavy trading volumes during the day.

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Shares of Apollo Micro Systems soared 9.48 per cent to Rs 340.60 on Tuesday, with its market capitalization hitting nearing Rs 12,000 crore mark. The stock is slightly shy of its 52-week high at Rs 354.65 hit in September 2025. The stock has gained 155 per cent in the last one year.

Apollo Micro Systems reported a 163.5 per cent surge in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 36.79 crore, while revenue from operations increased 81.28 per cent YoY to Rs 161.77 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda came in at Rs 67.7 crore, up 88.1 per cent YoY, while margins improved to 23.07 per cent. It announced a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

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On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd surged 8.90 per cent to Rs 476.10 on Tuesday, with its market valuations nearing Rs 8,500 crore. Despite today's rally, the stock is down 38 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 761.95 hit an year ago. However, the stock has soared nearly 62 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 294.10 four months ago.

According to the data from BSE Ltd, more than 4.55 lakh shares of Tejas Networks worth Rs 21.17 crore exchanged hands on Tuesday as of 11.50 am. Similarly, more than 88.91 lakh crore shares of the company amounting to Rs 414.23 crore were traded on the National Stock Exchange as of the same time.

"Tejas Networks, despite negative growth, has recently witnessed some buying action given the specific domain in which the company operates. This could be a bottom-fishing attempt. Investors with a high-risk appetite can add the stock on dips," said Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities.

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Tejas Networks' net loss widened to Rs 211.34 crore, while revenue crashed 82.5 per cent YoY to Rs 332.7 for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. The company clocked a ebitda loss of Rs 118.2 crore, while its order book stood at Rs 1,514 crore, representing 49 per cent yearly rise.