Great Eastern Shipping Company shares hit record high, rise 21% in three days; here's why

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company, India's largest shipping & oilfield services provider, surged 21% in three days to hit a record high in the current session on the back of strong earnings. The shipping company stock, which closed at Rs 1484 on May 14 hit a record high of Rs 1791.30 on BSE today. Great Eastern Shipping stock is a multibagger, clocking 162% returns in three years, 343% returns in five years, and 481% in ten years.

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The shipping firm logged a 25.5% rise in FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 2,942.52 crore.

The company reported over 180 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its net profit in Q4 on account of higher income. Net profit rose to Rs 1,044 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 363.09 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue including other income rose 35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,857 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 1,373 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

EBITDA zoomed 78.5% to Rs 1,287 crore in Q4 from Rs 721 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The board declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 11.70 per equity share. This took the aggregate total dividend to Rs 35.10 per share for FY26.

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The company has a secure net cash position of approximately $500 million (standalone) with a net debt-to-equity ratio of negative -0.45.

Great Eastern Shipping Company shares rose 6% to a high of Rs 1797.85 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 26,337 crore.

The stock's RSI stands at 68.8, signalling it has appoached the overbought zone. An RSI above 70 indicates the stock is overbought on charts.

The shipping shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. (GESCO) is India’s largest private sector shipping and oilfield services provider. Established in 1948, the company operates in two primary segments: Shipping (transporting crude oil, petroleum products, gas, and dry bulk commodities) and Offshore (providing services to oil and gas companies through its subsidiary, Greatship (India) Limited). GESCO maintains a significant presence in the global maritime industry with a diversified fleet and an in-house technical and commercial management model.