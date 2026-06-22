Delhivery price targets: Why FY27 could be one of the strongest years for logistics firm

Delhivery share price targets: Shares of Delhivery are likely to rise up to 32% from the previous close, according to brokerages Motilal Oswal and JM Financial which shares the stock's share price targets. Brokerage JM Financial expects an upside of 32% to the Delhivery stock with a price target of Rs 605. The brokerage believes that FY27 could be one of the strongest years for Delhivery due to healthy volume growth, market share gains and a sharp acceleration in earnings trajectory.

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JM Financial sees overall revenue to at 25% YoY and adjusted EBITDA margin to expand 370bps to 6.7% by FY27E.

The brokerage said profitability of the logistics firm should improve meaningfully from 2QFY27 after fuel cost pass-throughs normalise, wage inflation is absorbed and operating leverage flows through the P&L. It said near-term margins may remain under pressure for Delhivery.

"We expect overall revenue to grow 25% YoY and adjusted EBITDA margin to expand 370bps to 6.7% by FY27E," said the brokerage.

Meanwhile, Delhivery stock gained 2.5% to Rs 472.50 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 460.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,371 crore. The logistics solutions provider slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 343 on June 20, 2025.

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Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 469.40.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Delhivery stands at 58, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

The stock has a beta of 0.98, indicating average volatility in a year.

Shares of Delhivery are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal expects a 26% upside in the stock with a price target of Rs 580.

Delhivery remains well-positioned for future growth, led by strong momentum in its core transportation businesses and a disciplined focus on profitability.

With steady volume growth and healthy service EBITDA margins in both the Express Parcel and PTL segments, the company is well-placed to sustain margin strength going ahead. The integration of Ecom Express is set to enhance network efficiency and reduce capital intensity, while new services such as Delhivery Direct and Rapid offer longterm growth potential in on-demand and time-sensitive logistics. ?

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The brokerage expects the company to report a sales/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 13%/33%/83% over FY26-28. "We reiterate our BUY rating with a DCF-based TP of Rs 580," said MOSL

Delhivery is engaged in providing a full range of logistics services, including delivery of express parcel and heavy goods, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border Express, freight services, and supply chain software.