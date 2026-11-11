Dilip Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for Rs 901-crore NBCC project; stock climbs 3%

Dilip Buildcon Ltd has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs 901.43 crore project floated by NBCC (India) Ltd for the development of a satellite township in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The project involves the construction of a group housing complex along with allied infrastructure works on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
The project, titled Development of Satellite Township Phase-I, Package-3 (Group Housing 02), will be undertaken at Rakh Gund Aksha, Bemina, Srinagar. The contract includes design, engineering, procurement and construction activities, followed by a two-year operation and maintenance (O&M) period. The project cost of Rs 901.43 crore includes GST.