Large-and-midcap fund inflows surge 99% as smallcaps lose momentum: Where is mutual fund money moving?

In contrast, smallcap fund inflows declined 29% to ₹6,407 crore from ₹9,038 crore, while midcap fund inflows fell approximately 38% to ₹4,892 crore from ₹7,835 crore.

Overall equity mutual fund inflows moderated to ₹32,994 crore from ₹38,306 crore in September.

Are investors becoming cautious about smallcaps?

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said the moderation could reflect growing caution towards riskier market segments amid volatility, elevated valuations and global uncertainties.

"The moderation could be attributed to some cooling in investor appetite for relatively riskier market segments, alongside a cautious approach amid market volatility, valuation concerns and global uncertainties," Srivastava said.

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However, he emphasised that sustained positive inflows indicate investors remain committed to equities as a long-term wealth creation avenue.

Smallcap and midcap funds together accounted for approximately 34% of total equity inflows in October, compared with 44% in September.

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Suranjana Borthakhur, Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), highlighted the broader shift.

"Small and mid cap funds accounted for about 34% of equity inflows in October, the lowest share in seven months and down from about 57% in July," she said.

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Why are large-and-midcap funds gaining popularity?

Large-and-midcap schemes invest at least 35% each in largecap and midcap stocks, offering exposure to established companies alongside businesses with higher growth potential.

Srivastava said the category's rising popularity could indicate investors seeking a more balanced approach.

"These trends suggest that investors may be increasingly looking to balance growth opportunities with portfolio stability rather than concentrating their investments in relatively riskier market segments," he said.

Largecap funds also attracted higher inflows of ₹1,032 crore, compared with ₹859 crore in September.

Meanwhile, flexicap funds received ₹4,980 crore, down from ₹6,702 crore, while multicap funds attracted ₹2,978 crore against ₹3,860 crore previously.

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What does the changing investment pattern indicate?

Borthakhur said the headline ₹1.74 lakh crore industry inflow requires context because much of the turnaround came from liquid funds.

"Investors appear to be spreading their allocations across categories rather than concentrating in one segment, which I see as a healthy sign," she said.

She added that equity inflows remained above ₹30,000 crore for the second consecutive month, while steady systematic investment plan contributions continued supporting the market.

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What should mutual fund investors do?

Large-and-midcap funds provide structured exposure to both segments, while flexicap funds allow managers to adjust allocations across market capitalisations.

Midcap and smallcap funds offer higher growth potential but generally involve greater volatility and valuation risks.

Investors should assess portfolio overlap, investment horizons and risk tolerance before changing allocations.

Nitin Agrawal, CEO, Mutual Funds, InCred Money, said October's inflows indicate stabilisation following two months of heightened market volatility, rather than a sharp rebound.

"October is not a rebound. It is a stabilisation and that is exactly what a structurally sound market looks like after a correction," Agrawal said.

He identified the surge in large-and-midcap fund investments as the month's most significant development.

"Large & Mid Cap doubling to ₹8,484 crore is the defining data point of October," he said, noting that the category attracted more investments than smallcap, midcap and flexicap funds.

According to Agrawal, investors appear to be moderating risk by choosing funds that combine largecap stability with midcap growth potential, particularly after the recent market correction.

He also described the decline in smallcap inflows from ₹9,039 crore to ₹6,408 crore as "healthy, not alarming", pointing out that September's collections were unusually high.

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Borthakhur advised investors to remain focused on their financial goals rather than reacting to monthly fluctuations.

"Rather than reading too much into any single month, we would encourage investors to stay anchored to their goals, risk appetite and time horizon," she said.

Experts caution that one month's inflow trends are insufficient to establish a lasting shift in investor preferences.

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