Dilip Buildcon shares gain on 100 MW solar project win; stock up 12% in 4 sessions

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd gained 3 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the infrastructure player bagged a major renewable energy contract. The company, through a joint venture, has received a letter of acceptance for a 100 MW solar power project in Madhya Pradesh, marking a strategic push into the clean energy segment.

On Tuesday, shares of Dilip Buildcon surged 3.28 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 531.35 on the BSE, up from Monday’s close of Rs 514.45. By 10:12 am, the stock was trading 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 524, giving the company a market valuation of Rs 8,512 crore. The scrip has gained 12 per cent over the past four sessions.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, Dilip Buildcon Ltd said its joint venture, DBL-APMPL (DBL 74 per cent, APMPL 26 per cent), has received a letter of acceptance (LOA).

The Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam (MPJNM) has awarded the order for the “development of a 100 MW grid-connected, ground-mounted solar PV power project under captive mode, which will supply power to the utility for 25 years from commissioning.”

The project will be developed under a captive model, with the power being supplied to the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam for a period of 25 years. The construction timeline for the project is set at 24 months.

According to the filing, the project will be located in the Suwasra tehsil of Mandsaur district, with the requisite 315 acres of land to be provided by MPJNM.

Furthermore, as per the captive mode development rules, the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam will infuse Rs 31.20 crore as equity, constituting a 26 per cent equity share and ownership in the project company. The project will supply power at a rate of Rs 2.09 per unit.