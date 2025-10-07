LTIMindtree shares gain 2% on largest multi-year deal with global media firm; key details

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd climbed 2 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the IT major announced a multi-year strategic deal with a leading global media and entertainment company, marking its largest strategic deal to date.

According to a report by The Economic Times, citing sources, the deal is valued at around $580 million — potentially the largest contract the company has ever signed.

The stock rose 2.3 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 5,398.90 on BSE, against its previous close of Rs 5,272.85. At 9:34 am, the scrip was trading 0.53 per cent higher at Rs 5301. The LTIMindtree shares are 38 per cent off their 52-week low of Rs 3,841.05.

In a stock exchange filing dated October 6, after market hours, LTIMindtree said the agreement strengthens a “long-standing partnership” and represents the company’s “largest strategic deal to date.” The tech firm, part of the Larsen & Toubro Group, will support the client’s digital transformation journey by streamlining operations, modernising delivery models, and driving efficiency through automation and vendor consolidation.

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with a world-class media and entertainment organisation to create a more agile operating framework for sustained growth,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree.

“This agreement reflects the trust placed in our expertise and our shared commitment to building future-ready enterprises with technology-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiencies, enable growth, and drive measurable business impact in an industry that's constantly innovating,” he added.

Headquartered in Mumbai, LTIMindtree serves over 700 clients across industries and operates in more than 40 countries with a workforce of over 83,000. The company said the new deal aligns with its focus on helping enterprises “reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximise growth by harnessing digital technologies.”