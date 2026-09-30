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Dixon Tech arm inks intellectual property licence agreement with Aviat Networks, check stock reaction

Dixon Tech arm inks intellectual property licence agreement with Aviat Networks, check stock reaction

DIXON13,100.00(1.13%)

Aviat has granted DEAPL a limited licence to use specified intellectual property, including technical know-how, for the manufacture, use, offer for sale and sale of microwave radios, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Dixon Tech arm inks intellectual property licence agreement with Aviat Networks, check stock reaction Dixon Technologies shares were trading with a mild decline on Wednesday.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd's subsidiary and joint venture, Dixon Electro Appliances Private Ltd (DEAPL), has entered into an Intellectual Property License Agreement with Aviat Networks (India) Private Ltd (Aviat). Under the agreement, Aviat has granted DEAPL a limited licence to use specified intellectual property, including technical know-how, for the manufacture, use, offer for sale and sale of microwave radios, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

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Dixon Technologies shares were trading with a mild decline on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 13,280, hit a high of Rs 13,421.70 and a low of Rs 13,117.35, compared with the previous close of Rs 13,312.

The agreement is aimed at supporting DEAPL's manufacturing capabilities for microwave radios. Dixon said the collaboration marks a step towards expanding DEAPL's manufacturing footprint and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in India.

Aviat Networks is described in the release as a specialist in wireless transport solutions, providing products, services and support to customers across more than 170 countries. The company has deployed more than one million systems globally and serves sectors including state and local government, utilities, federal government and defence organisations.

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Commenting on the agreement, Atul B. Lal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, said the collaboration would support the company's efforts to expand DEAPL's manufacturing footprint and strengthen its capabilities in India, while contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for critical telecom infrastructure.

Dixon Technologies closed at Rs 13,140 on Wednesday, September 30.

About Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is a major player in the Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry, operating as a B2B solutions provider for global and domestic brands. The company specializes in manufacturing consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting products, and mobile phones.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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