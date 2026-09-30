Dixon Tech arm inks intellectual property licence agreement with Aviat Networks, check stock reaction

The agreement is aimed at supporting DEAPL's manufacturing capabilities for microwave radios. Dixon said the collaboration marks a step towards expanding DEAPL's manufacturing footprint and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in India.

Aviat Networks is described in the release as a specialist in wireless transport solutions, providing products, services and support to customers across more than 170 countries. The company has deployed more than one million systems globally and serves sectors including state and local government, utilities, federal government and defence organisations.

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Commenting on the agreement, Atul B. Lal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, said the collaboration would support the company's efforts to expand DEAPL's manufacturing footprint and strengthen its capabilities in India, while contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for critical telecom infrastructure.

Dixon Technologies closed at Rs 13,140 on Wednesday, September 30.

About Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is a major player in the Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry, operating as a B2B solutions provider for global and domestic brands. The company specializes in manufacturing consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting products, and mobile phones.