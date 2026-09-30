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IRCON, RITES, Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco shares surge: What's happening with railway stocks?

IRCON, RITES, Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco shares surge: What's happening with railway stocks?

IRCON116.25(13.45%)

Today's gains were seen across companies operating in different segments of the railway ecosystem, including rail infrastructure, engineering, wagon manufacturing, financing and related services.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 3:14 PM IST
IRCON, RITES, Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco shares surge: What's happening with railway stocks?Most of these rail stocks also recorded heavy trading volumes during the session.

Shares of several railway-related companies rallied sharply in Wednesday's trading session, with IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd among the prominent gainers.

At last check, IRCON International shares were up 13.35 per cent, while RITES gained 7.20 per cent. Jupiter Wagons climbed 7 per cent and Texmaco Rail & Engineering advanced 5.97 per cent.

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Other railway stocks also traded higher. Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd rose 4.27 per cent, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd gained 3.38 per cent, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) advanced 2.83 per cent.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) shares were up 2.21 per cent, while Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) gained 1.84 per cent.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) rose 1.54 per cent, while Titagarh Rail Systems was up 0.57 per cent.

Most of these stocks also recorded heavy trading volumes during the session.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that the sharp upmove across a majority of railway stocks came after a prolonged period of consolidation. He advised investors to monitor upcoming earnings and management commentary before making investment decisions.

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Today's gains were seen across companies operating in different segments of the railway ecosystem, including rail infrastructure, engineering, wagon manufacturing, financing and related services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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