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Five-day banking week: Panel to discuss proposal today; RBI, finance ministry to take final call

Five-day banking week: Panel to discuss proposal today; RBI, finance ministry to take final call

 Panel may consider staggered weekly offs to keep banks open on two Saturdays each month.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Five-day banking week: Panel to discuss proposal today; RBI, finance ministry to take final callBank unions have long demanded a Monday-to-Friday schedule, arguing that employees already work extended hours.

A committee set up to examine the shift to a five-day banking week will hold its first meeting today and is expected to finalise its report quickly, said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary of the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA).

“Once the committee submits its recommendation, it will be up to the Reserve Bank of India and the finance ministry to take it forward and make the necessary legislative changes,” he said.

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Talks on other issues—including performance-linked incentives and demands for better pensions and working conditions—will be held separately, as they fall outside the new committee’s mandate, he said. AIBEA is one of the seven unions that constitute the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) formed the high-level committee on Tuesday, soon after bank unions called off a three-day strike amid continuing negotiations. Its mandate is to discuss the implementation of a five-day banking week.

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The panel comprises senior representatives of the IBA and UFBU, along with BKSM General Secretary Vinod Nikam. Bank of India MD and CEO Rajneesh Karnatak will chair it, while Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Ashok Chandra will serve as alternate chairman.

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Sources said the panel is expected to examine ways to give employees a five-day work week while keeping banks open on two Saturdays each month. “The idea is to ensure that customers continue to have easy access to banking services while employees get a five-day work week,” they said.

Bank unions have long demanded a Monday-to-Friday schedule, arguing that employees already work extended hours. They also note that the Reserve Bank of India and the Department of Financial Services follow a five-day work week.

Banks are currently closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The five-day-week proposal has been under discussion for more than two years, and unions maintain that the 12th bipartite settlement included a formal commitment to implement it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 11:54 AM IST
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