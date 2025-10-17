Dixon Technologies Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 72%, revenue at Rs 14,855 crore 

Dixon Technologies reported a 72% rise in net profit for the September 2025 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 670 crore in the last quarter against Rs 390 crore during the same quarter last year. Net profit was boosted by a higher other income component of Rs 496 crore.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 28.8% Rs 14,855 crore in Q2 from Rs 11,534 crore in the year ago period.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 31.4% from last year to Rs 561.2 crore. EBITDA margins for the quarter ROSE 10 basis points to 3.8% from 3.7% a year ago.

Dixon Technologies shares closed 0.83% lower at Rs 16686.25 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 16,825. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1 lakh crore. The earnings were announced after market hours today.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.