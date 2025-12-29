Shares of Dixon Technologies had a roller coaster ride in 2025. The multibagger stock hit a record high of Rs 18,698 on January 6 this year. Since then, the Dixon shares have fallen 35% to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 12040 in the current session.

However, the stock also saw a sharp rebound during the period. On April 7, Dixon Technologies shares slipped to Rs 12,556 level. However, the stock surged 46% from the low to reach a high of 18,331 on September 18 this year. But profitbooking along with volatility in markets led to a major correction of 34% till date.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the current session, the stock hit a 52 week low and was trading on a negative note. At 10:53 am, the Dixon stock fell 1% to rs 12,195. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 74,000 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 26.33 crore as 0.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. The stock is oversold on charts with its RSI at 28.3. A RSI below 30 indicates that a stock is oversold on charts.

Dixon Technologies shares are in a weak zone. The stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend has been on a negative side for the market leader in its segment.

Advertisement

The multibagger stock has fallen 32% in a year and lost 32.37% in 2025.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 11,700 and resistance at Rs 13,445. A decisive move above the Rs 13,445 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 14,000. The expected trading range will be between Rs 11,700 and Rs 14000."

AR Ramachandran, part time SEBI registered Research Analyst, Tips2trades said, "Dixon Technologies stock price is bearish but also oversold on the Daily charts with next support at Rs 11620. Investors should buy only if Daily close is above resistance of Rs 12700 could lead to a target of Rs 14000 in the near term."

Meanwhile, brokerage firm CLSA has reiterated its 'Outperform' rating for the consumer electronics stock.

Advertisement

The brokerage has assigned a 12-month price target of Rs 18,800, implying a potential upside of 45% from current level.

The stock has been on a weak wicket due to concerns over potential reductions in the earnings per share (EPS) projections for the fiscal year 2027.

A primary concern is that Dixon Technologies is still awaiting the approval of Press Note 3 for its joint venture with Vivo. This venture is anticipated to contribute approximately 20 million units to smartphone production, out of an estimated total of 58 million to 64 million units in fiscal years 2027 and 2028. Given that this is a 51 to 49 joint venture, CLSA is of the opinion that even if a modest portion of this production volume materialises in fiscal year 2028, the company’s EPS could be adversely affected by 13% in fiscal year 2027 and 7% in fiscal year 2028.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.