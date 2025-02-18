Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia & Anil Goel: What stock analysts say on biggest superstar holdings

Portfolios of seasoned investors including Ashish Kacholia, Sunil Singhania, Ashish Dhawan, Dolly Khanna, Anil Kumar Goel and Akash Bhansali, who have parked big funds in select stocks, often attracting interest of Dalal Street investors. A number of retail investors do try to cherry pick their top bets. These investors are renowned to handpick smallcap counters, which have potential to make it big in the long-term.

Related Articles



Smallcap czar Akash Bhanshali owned 52,19,505 equity shares, or 4.75 per cent stake, in Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, which is worth little more than Rs 1,880 crore. Another Marquee Investor Ashish Dhawan cut his stake to 53,00,000 equity shares or 1.88 per cent stake in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals as of December 2024 quarter. His stake in the company is worth over Rs 730 crore. Both the stocks are down 26 per cent from their respective 52-week highs.



Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a solid Q3FY25 led by better pricing for caustic soda, MDC and R-22, and an improved product mix, said Nuvama Institutional Equities. The company is expected to ramp up fluoropolymers capacity fully by FY26, providing a strong outlook for FY26E, it said but a buy rating and a target price of Rs 4,666.



On the other hand, PL Capital said that the battery chemicals segment is expected to contribute to revenue from this quarter, with product validation currently in advanced stages. Fluoropolymers, rising refrigerant prices and commencement of the battery chemical segment will drive growth, but the stock looks richly valued. It has a 'reduce' rating on it with target price of Rs 3,190.



Glenmark Pharma is building a niche product pipeline for the US market in the areas of respiratory and ophthalmology. The products are in the form of oral solids and injectable dosages, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Glenmark is also enhancing its offerings in DF segment through the GLP-1 portfolio and partnered products, it said with a 'buy' tag a target price of Rs 1,725.



Ashish Kacholia and Anil Kumar Goel's top bets were Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Triveni Engineering Ltd. Kacholia cumulatively owned 23,93,680 equity shares, or 5.21 per cent stake in the former one, while Goel's stake in the latter one was 10,035,000 equity shares or 4.59 per cent as of December 30. Both stakes valued at Rs 365 and Rs 330 crore, respectively.



Triveni Engineering's revenue was in line with estimate but gross margin came in far lower, said Centrum Broking. Poor performance on the margin front was due to lower recovery/crushing, but the recent surge in sugar prices is expected to aid margins going ahead, it said. "We factor in the decline in recovery rates and pressures on crushing volume," it said with a 'reduce' rating and a target price of Rs 358.



Among other renowned names, Superstar fund manager Sunil Sighania's Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund owned 60,90,115 equity shares, or 1.73 per cent stake in Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd worth about Rs 290 crore. The Chennai-based seasoned investor held 16,18,520 equity shares, or 1.09 per cent stake in Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd as of December 2024 quarter.



Chennai Petroleum significantly underperformed against the Nifty Small Cap index pricing-in concerns as regards falling transportation fuel cracks, due to weak global demand and rising refining supply, said Elara Capital. Going forward, in the next 1-2 quarters, we expect a positive near term outlook for gross refining margin, it said with a 'reduce' rating a target price of Rs 612.



Commenting on Singhania's investment strategy, IIFL Securities said that benchmark agnostic diversified portfolio with bias towards mid and small cap. It has differentiated portfolio picked on a bottom-up basis and adhering to 'MEETS' framework with growth companies where profitability is expected to grow higher than market average.