Dolly Khanna smallcap stock to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, Dec 24; do you own it?

Prakash Pipes Ltd, a smallcap counter that features in the portfolio of ace investor Dolly Khanna, is set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, December 24.

Earlier in a regulatory filing on December 18, the plastic pipes and packaging manufacturer said that its board had approved an interim dividend of 10 per cent. This translates to a payout of Rs 1 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10 each. Shareholders holding the stock as of the close on Wednesday would be eligible for this corporate benefit.

At last check on Tuesday, shares of Prakash Pipes were trading 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 246 on the BSE, edging up from the previous close of Rs 244.60. The counter has witnessed significant selling pressure throughout the year, correcting nearly 50 per cent in 2025 so far.

The stock is in the portfolio of seasoned investor Dolly Khanna. However, recent shareholding data indicates a trimming of exposure by the marquee investor. As per the September quarter shareholding pattern, Khanna holds 4,04,020 shares, representing a 1.69 per cent stake in Prakash Pipes. Notably, she has reduced her stake in the company from 3.16 per cent, or 7,56,109 shares, which she held during the June quarter.

Beyond the dividend announcement, the Board meeting held on December 18 cleared other strategic proposals aimed at operational efficiency and capital allocation.

The Board approved the acquisition of a 26 per cent equity share capital in BECIS Solar 3 Private Limited (BECIS) for a cash consideration of Rs 1.21 crore, the company said. This acquisition is part of a captive power arrangement where BECIS will develop a 3.6 MW solar power project to supply power to Prakash Pipes on a long-term basis.