Dolly Khanna, Sunil Singhania, Mukul Agrawal: D-St bigshots signaled exit from these hammered stocks in Q4

Indian equity markets have faced severe bouts of sell-offs in the last few months, which has wiped a major chunk of investors' wealth. Not just the gullible retail investor, some of the marquee investors of Dalal Street have sold their shares in select beaten down counters amid this sell-off in the March quarter.

Seasoned investors including Dolly Khanna, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Sunil Singhania and Akash Bhanshali have signaled their potential exits from select stocks during the March 2025 quarter as their shareholding in those companies have slipped below one per cent in these companies as of March 31, 2025, as per the latest shareholding pattern.



According to the listing norms of SEBI, all the listed companies have to submit their shareholding pattern with the exchanges on a quarterly basis, with names of investors who own one per cent or more stake in the companies. So, if an investor's name goes missing from a particular company's shareholders list, it signals that the investor may have completely or partially exited from it.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna's shareholding has slipped below one per cent in as many as two companies, while Sunil Singhania, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Akash Bhanshali have reduced their stake on at least one company in March 2025, so far.



Dolly Khanna's name was not in the key shareholder's list of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys and Selan Exploration Technology for the March 2025 quarter. Khanna owned 6,23,464 equity shares, or 1.16 per cent stake in the former one, while her stake in the latter one stood at 1,86,293 equity shares, or 1.23 per cent, stake as of December 31, 2024.



Shares of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys have crashed about 45 per cent from its 52-week high hit in December 2024 to Rs 554.40 earlier this week. Similarly, Selan Exploration Technology has tumbled more than 48 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,099.80 in September 2024.



Sunil Singhania-backed Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 also cut its stake in BirlaNu below 1 per cent as of March 2025 quarter. The fund owned 1,79,425 equity shares, or 2.38 per cent stake, in the company as at December 31, 2024. The stock has crashed nearly 48 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 3,150.05 to Rs 1,650 on April 7, 2025.



Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, who owned 4,50,000 equity shares, or 1.61 per cent in Dredging Corporation of India as of December 31, 2024, exited the counter as his name went missing from the latest key shareholders list for March 2025 quarter. The stock, which rose nearly 15 per cent on Friday, is trading 60 per cent below its 52-week high at Rs 1,455, hit in July 2024.





Akash Bhanshali signaled to exit Saraswati Commercial (India), where he used to own 10,525 equity shares, or 1.02 per cent, until December 2024 quarter. Even after 55 per cent correction in the stock from its 52-week high at Rs 27,775, the stock is still trading nearly 250 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 4,893.40.