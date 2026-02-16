Dr Reddy's Labs, Uno Minda, Godrej Agrovet: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended with big cuts following a volatile trading session on the back of weak global cues, led by AI disruption and profit booking in select sectors on the feeble performance. The BSE tanked 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 82,626.76, while NSE's Nifty50 crashed 336.10 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 25,471.10.

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Select buzzing stocks like Godrej Agrovet, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd and Uno Minda Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Godrej Agrovet | Buy | Target Price: Rs 790-795 | Stop Loss: Rs 565

Godrej Agrovet Ltd is showing early signs of a base formation on the daily chart after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has staged a steady pullback from its 52 week lows and is now approaching above its 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts. Momentum indicators are gradually improving as RSI is trending higher and MACD has turned positive — suggesting strengthening bullish undertones. A decisive and sustained move above the Rs 650–660 zone could trigger further short covering and upside momentum. On the downside, the Rs 600–580 region is expected to provide near-term support and act as a demand zone. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 645-650 levels with the expected upside of 790-795 levels with stop loss below Rs 565 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,375-1,465 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,160

Dr Reddy's Labs is exhibiting a strong bullish reversal on the weekly chart, rebounding sharply after taking support near the lower band of the channel and showing a strong rise from lower levels indicating solid buying interest and demand-based recovery. A bullish engulfing candlestick formation near the key support zone further strengthens the possibility of a trend reversal. The stock has also broken out of the falling trendline channel, signaling a clear shift in sentiment and a bullish structural reversal, with potential upside targets around Rs 1,375 and Rs 1,465 in the medium term. Technically, the stock remains strong as it trades comfortably above its key EMAs, all trending upward and reinforcing the broader bullish momentum. Long positions can be considered near Rs 1,270, while dips towards Rs 1,245 may act as accumulation opportunities. Positional support is placed at Rs 1,165; a breach below this level could pose downside risk.

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Recommended by: Choice Broking



Uno Minda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,395-1,400 | Stop Loss: Rs Rs 1,150

Uno Minda is currently exhibiting a classic Ascending Triangle pattern on its daily chart, signaling a period of bullish consolidation. After finding a firm floor near the Rs 1,120 level, the stock has been carving out higher lows, characterized by the rising trend line support. The price action is now testing a critical overhead resistance zone around Rs 1,260. A decisive move above this horizontal ceiling, backed by a surge in volume, could trigger a momentum breakout. Technical indicators offer further confirmation with RSI seen trending upward in bullish territory, while the MACD has staged a fresh bullish crossover. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy into a stock above the breakout level of Rs 1,260 levels for the expected upside of Rs 1,395-1,400 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,150 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities