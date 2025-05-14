Eicher Motors Q4 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 1,362 crore; Rs 70 per share dividend recommended

Homegrown commercial vehicle maker Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday posted a 27.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 1,362 crore as against Rs 1,070.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operation climbed 23.41 per cent to Rs 5,150.38 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 4,173.35 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses grew by Rs 26.98 per cent to Rs 4,200.33 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,258 crore, up 11.4 per cent YoY.

Eicher said Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales with 2,80,801 motorcycles, registering a 23.2 per cent growth over Q4 FY24.

Siddhartha Lal, Chairman of Eicher Motors, said, "In the motorcycle business, the middleweight segment saw a lot of action from our peers. Remaining unfazed and maintaining focus on our strategic goals and community, Royal Enfield stood head and shoulders above everyone else to sell one million motorcycles annually, for the first time in its history.

Advertisement

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) posted a revenue of Rs 23,548 crore, reflecting a 7.7 per cent growth over last year.

The company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per equity share for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 (FY25). "The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders' approval," Eicher Motors stated.

The earnings were released post market hours today. Eicher Motors shares settled 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 5,451 earlier in the day.

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 10-day, 20-day and 30-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 50.27. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.12 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.04. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 150.91 with a return on equity of 25.03. According to Trendlyne data, Eicher has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 49.08 per cent stake in the commercial vehicle maker.