Eicher Motors shares rally 7% on solid December sales data; key details

Feedback

Eicher Motors rose 6.97 per cent to hit a high of Rs 5,226.05 on BSE. The stock has delivered 10 per cent return in the past one year compared with 28.58 per cent return by the BSE Auto index during the same period.

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd rallied 7 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in vehicle sales for the month of December. Eicher Motors sold 79,466 units in December against 63,387 units YoY. This included 90 per cent surge in international business sales at 11,575 units against 6,096 units YoY.

Eicher said its sales for models with engine capacity upto 350cc grew 25 per cent to 69,476 units from 55,401 units YoY. Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc also recorded 25 per cent growth in sales at 9,990 units against 7,986 units YoY.

CEO for Royal Enfield B Govindarajan said: “As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on a truly remarkable year for us at Royal Enfield. We’ve launched some category-defining motorcycles through the year and it is encouraging to see the response to our recently launched motorcycles both in India and international markets. As we gear up for 2025, we are looking forward to sustaining our growth momentum and continue inspiring our riding
community across the globe with Pure Motorcycling initiatives across the board.”

Eicher Motors said Royal Enfield commenced operations of its first fully owned and operated CKD assembly facility outside India in Samut Prakan, Bangkok. The new plant highlights the brand's commitment to the Thai market and the wider APAC region.

"With a modern 57,000 sq. ft. setup and an installed capacity of over 30,000 units annually, the facility is Royal Enfield’s sixth CKD assembly unit globally, joining existing plants in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Nepal," it said.

Euchier said Royal Enfield's pre-owned motorcycle business, REOWN, is now available in 236 cities across India. REOWN now operates through 475 dealerships across 24 states. Royal Enfield also introduced its first-ever loyalty program with exchange benefits, Eicher Motors said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 02, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
