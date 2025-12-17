Top stocks in news: Nephrocare, RIL, Park Medi, Akzo Nobel, IOB, Vedanta, NBCC, Ola, RVNL

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on Tuesday as sentiments remained jittered on the back of weak rupee, subdued global cues and consistent FII flows. BSE Sensex tanked 533.50 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 84,679.86, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 167.20 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 25,860.10 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, December 17, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of eClerx Services shall trade ex-date for buyback, while shares of Krishival Foods shall trade ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Sylph Technologies will trade ex-bonus today.

Nephrocare Health Services: The dialysis solutions player will make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 871.05 crore via IPO between December 10-12. It sold its shares for Rs 460 per share with a lot size of 32 shares. The issue was overall subscribed a total of 13.96 times during the three-day bidding.

Park Medi World: The hospitla chain will also kick-off its innings at stock market from today after the company raised a total of Rs 910 crore via IPO, which was sold for Rs 162 apiece, with a lot size of 92 shares. The issue was overall subscribed a total of 8.10 times between December 10-12.

Advertisement

Akzo Nobel India: Imperial Chemical Industries is likely to sell up to a 9 per cent stake in the paint player through a block deal, suggested some media reports. The offer size is pegged at Rs 1,290.6 crore, with a floor price of Rs 3,150 per share, a discount of 13.1 per cent from its latest close.

Indian Overseas Bank: The government of India, through the Department of Financial Services, announced an offer for sale of up to 3 per cent equity in Indian Overseas Bank. The base offer consists of 38.51 crore equity shares, or 2 per cent of the bank’s paid-up equity share capital. The offer includes a green shoe option of up to 19.26 crore equity shares or 1 per cent of its capital.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of RIL, announced its entry into the packaged foods segment with the relaunch of legacy brand SIL as its flagship offering in the category with a comprehensive foray into the foods segment, starting with a portfolio spanning noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces and spreads.

Vedanta: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal paved the way for the much awaited Anil Agarwal-owned mining conglomerate demerger on Tuesday. The move will enable the creation of five independent listed entities.

NBCC India: The state-owned construction player has received work orders in the ordinary course of business with an aggregate value of approximately Rs 345.04 crore, excluding GST. It has been awarded a project management consultancy assignment by the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, valued at about Rs 332.99 crore.

Lupin: The pharma major has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the (USFDA) for its injectable facility located in Nagpur, India, with a satisfactory Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player has bagged a Rs 165.04 crore order from North Eastern Railway for constructing the substructure of Important Bridge No. 50—a 14x61.0 meter span with Double D-type well foundation for a double line over the river Gandak.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle maker's co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold 2.6 crore shares, representing a 0.6 per cent stake in the company, through a bulk deal. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 34.99 per share, bringing the total deal size to Rs 92 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker's wholly owned subsidiary Glenmark Specialty SA (GSSA) has entered into an exclusive license, collaboration and distribution agreement with Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co for Aumolertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer

Protean eGov Technologies: The financial infra player's board has approved the acquisition of a 4.95 per cent equity stake in NSDL Payments Bank (NSDL PB) through an equity investment of Rs 30.2 crore. The transaction will be completed in a single cash-based equity subscription.

Kaynes Technology India: The EMS company’s subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon, announced two strategic partnerships with global technology leaders—AOI Electronics Co (Japan) and Mitsui & Co (Japan)—to strengthen its upcoming semiconductor manufacturing operations in India.

Ahluwalia Contracts India: The construction firm has secured a construction order worth Rs 888.38 crore, including GST, from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation. The order involves construction and overall development work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra at Punauradham, the birthplace of Sita, located in Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

Advertisement

Saregama India: The media major has entered into a strategic partnership with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions, anchored by an equity investment by the music and entertainment company.