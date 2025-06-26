Endurance Technologies shares tank 5%; here's what analysts say

Endurance Technologies Ltd shares resumed fall on Thursday after a one-day pause, slipping 5.13 per cent to settle at Rs 2,623.95. At this level, the stock has risen 21.43 per cent over the past six months.

Around 11,000 shares changed hands on BSE, lower than the two-week average volume of 16,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 3.02 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 36,909.23 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the technical front, Endurance Tech may face key resistance in the Rs 2,700–2,740 range, as indicators point to signs of overheating. Analysts suggest maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,400 and expect the stock to trade in the Rs 2,500–2,800 range in the short term.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Endurance Tech faces a crucial resistance zone between Rs 2,700 and Rs 2,740. "Technical indicators are nearing overheated levels. It's prudent to revise stop losses to Rs 2,400 until a clear breakout occurs," he said.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, highlighted immediate support at Rs 2,500 and resistance at Rs 2,675. "A strong move above Rs 2,675 could pave the way for a rally towards Rs 2,800. The stock is expected to trade within Rs 2,500–2,800 in the near term," he stated.

Advertisement

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.44. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock commands a P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio of 54.38 and a P/B (price-to-book) value of 9.18. Its earnings per share (EPS) stand at 48.25, with a return on equity (RoE) of 16.88 per cent. As per Trendlyne data, the stock has a beta of 0.66, indicating low volatility.

As of the March 2025 quarter, promoters held a 75 per cent stake in the company.