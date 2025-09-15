Eternal became NSE’s most-traded stock in August, its first time since market debut

Eternal Ltd emerged as the most actively traded stock on NSE’s cash market in August, marking its first monthly top ranking since listing. It held fifth position in the previous month. Eternal saw Rs 42,890 crore in cash market turnover in August, up 51.6 per cent over Rs 28,298 crore in July.

Even as the cash market turnover on NSE declined 18.7 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in August to Rs 17.8 lakh crore, turnover in the top 10 stocks rose 7.4 per cent to Rs 2.66 lakh crore from Rs 2.48 lakh crore. Apart from Eternal, Bharti Airtel saw Rs 34,379 crore in cash market turnover in August, up 57.2 per cent over July's 21,863 crore.

HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries fall in turnover to the tune of saw 20 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. saw more than doubling of turnover to Rs 25,518 crore from Rs 11,183 crore. Infosys, BSE, ICICI Bank, Waaree Energies and InterGlobe Aviation were among other stocks seeing high cash market turnover in August. Net-net, these 10 stocks saw cash turnover of Rs 2,65,982 crore in August against Rs 2,47,750 crore in July.

Data showed the combined market share of these 10 stocks increased by 363 bps, from 11.3 per cent in July to 15 per cent in August.

"Eternal Ltd. became the most actively traded stock for the first time

since the day it got listed. Notably, Eternal Ltd. held fifth position in the previous month. HDFC Bank Ltd., which held the top position for the past three months, dropped to third place, while Bharti Airtel Ltd surged from ninth to second," the NSE report noted.

"Turnover in these top three stocks rose by 23 per cent MoM, expanding their combined share by 202 bps to 6 per cent. Six of the top 10 stocks recorded a MoM increase in turnover, indicating a growing market concentration of trading activity, despite the overall decline in CM segment turnover," it suggested.