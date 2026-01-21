Eternal Q3 earnings: Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO; profit jumps 73% to Rs 102 crore

Eternal Limited, formerly known as Zomato Ltd, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), marking a 72.88% jump from the Rs 59 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations surged to Rs 16,315 crore, compared to Rs 5,405 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company announced a major leadership transition. Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the Group CEO and Managing Director, passing the baton to Albinder Dhindsa, the current CEO of Blinkit, effective February 1, 2026.

Goyal will transition to the role of vice chairman on the board, subject to shareholder approval.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 364 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. This translates to an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 2.2 per cent against the revenue from operations.



The significant increase in consolidated revenue, up 190 per cent YoY to Rs 16,692 crore in Adjusted Revenue terms, was largely driven by the accounting shift to inventory ownership in the quick commerce business. On a like-for-like basis, the growth stood at 64 per cent YoY.

In a letter to shareholders, Goyal said that his decision to step down stems from a desire to pursue new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. He noted that such ventures are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal.

On his successor, Goyal said, "The centre of gravity for operating decisions moves to Albi. As Group CEO, he will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions".



The quarter was a milestone for Blinkit, the company's quick commerce arm, which turned Adjusted EBITDA profitable for the first time. Blinkit reported a profit of Rs 4 crore at the EBITDA level, a sharp turnaround from the Rs 156 crore loss in the previous quarter.