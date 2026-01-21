Hindustan Zinc shares hit 52-wk high; board to meet on Jan 23; check targets & more

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed a stellar run on Dalal Street, rallying as much as 2.77% to scale a fresh 52-week high of Rs 699.35 on the BSE on Wednesday. The mining major has been buzzing, gaining nearly 10% since reporting its December quarter earnings on Monday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Vedanta Group subsidiary informed the exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet later this week.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said that a meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, inter alia, to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds through the issue of listed non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The scrip has given remarkable returns of 56% over the past six months.

The company's impressive third-quarter performance is a major factor supporting the bullish sentiment. Hindustan Zinc reported its profit after taxes (PAT) of Rs 3,916 crore, marking a 46% jump from Rs 2,678 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company posted its revenue of Rs 10,980 crore, a 27% increase year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs 8,614 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

EBITDA stood at Rs 6,087 crore, up 34% YoY. The EBITDA margin expanded to an industry-leading 55%, reflecting a growth of approximately 270 basis points YoY. The management noted a 5-year low quarterly cost of production of $940 per tonne and attributed this performance to increased commodity prices and cost savings.

Following the earnings announcement, brokerages have revised their targets. Earlier in a note dated January 19, JM Financial maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Hindustan Zinc and raised its target price to Rs 770 from Rs 600.

Similarly, Systematix Institutional Equities also retained a ‘Buy’ call with a target price of Rs 755.