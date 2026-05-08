Expert portfolio strategy: How Gen Z can spot multibaggers with ‘SRK, Salman of tomorrow' formula

BTTV Exclusive | Expert portfolio strategy, how to construct portfolio: Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO of PHD CAPITAL (SEBI Registration INH00006126) on Business Today Television (BTTV) show advised investors how to construct a portfolio and what kind of expectations to maintain. Also, Pradeep suggested a roadmap if someone is a direct stock investor, how should they construct their portfolio so that every year there is a steady increase in line with or slightly above market returns

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"It depends on the risk profile. SEBI also emphasizes that before providing financial advice, it is very important to know the customer's profile. I believe that given the nature of the Indian market, if your age is at least 35 to 40 and you want to invest, you need to diversify. From what I understand of this market, you should have some weightage in FMCG and some in Pharma. You should maintain your funds across three levels: some in stocks, some in Mutual Funds, and some in Index Funds," Pradip Halder suggested.

Pradip added, "This is not about trading, like the breakout calls or swing calls we give. Breakout and swing calls aren't for everyone. For many people, especially senior citizens, it becomes very important to engage in long-term planning. Specifically, if we look at the Indian equity market, if you are entering it, you must carry a view of at least 4 to 5 years."

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"I believe that before building a portfolio, you should choose companies that have shown a "multibagger" trend over the last 5, 7, or 10 years—where the PAT (Profit After Tax) has grown and revenue has shown excellent growth. Create a basket of such stocks and maintain weightage according to your risk. For instance, if I want to be completely safe, I wouldn't want to invest in Small-caps right now; I might just buy a Mutual Fund today. It all depends on risk. If you want to take high risks and your age is younger—especially if you are a Gen-Z—then you should definitely build a portfolio in Small-cap and Mid-cap stocks. Large-caps provide sustainable returns, but your expectations might be disappointed there," he further suggested.

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Pradip gave an overall perspective on where investors and traders often make mistakes and what to avoid.

Addressing a common misconception, Pradip said, "Many people think, I am putting money into Reliance Industries or HDFC Bank, so I'm set. Look, if you are a senior citizen, capital protection is vital, and investing in Large-caps is important for you. But if you are Gen-Z, young, and have higher expectations from the market, you must understand: the one who has already become Shah Rukh Khan won't "become" Shah Rukh Khan today. What I mean is, you won't get explosive returns from HDFC Bank or Reliance Industries now because they have already grown. Your investment focus should be on the Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan of tomorrow. You should look at Small-cap stories in sectors like Data Centers, Semiconductors, and EV (Electric Vehicles)—I believe these are the future. However, if you are looking for a future superstar in Railways or Defence—sectors that have already rallied significantly in the last three years—you won't find them there."

"So, you have to be very clear about your financial planning and maintain your risk profile. If you do this correctly and keep taking advice from SEBI-registered advisors, I believe you can build a very good portfolio," Pradip Halder concluded.

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