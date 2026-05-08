BEL, Coal India, Delhivery shares | Trading strategy | Daily Calls on BTTV

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO at PHD Capital, on Friday shared his views on two PSU stocks, namely Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Coal India Ltd, and also spoke on Delhivery Ltd. He said traders can stay put on BEL, while seeing no near-term upside in Coal India following the recent rally. Halder said Delhivery could be a buy, but only if the stock breaches the Rs 500 level on a weekly basis.

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Bharat Electronics Ltd | Upside target for the stock

In a reply to a query by a viewer on BTTV, Halder of PHD Capital said BEL is a prominent counter, commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 3.21 lakh crore. He said the defence PSU has history of consistent dividends, its return on equity (RoE) is strong at 26-odd per cent over the past three years and profit growth at 23 per cent in the past few years is healthy. In addition to that, BEL is almost a debt free company -- there is no problem at the fundamental level, Halder said.

The analyst, who is positive on defence as a theme, said he initiated coverage on the BEL stock at around Rs 280 level and the stock is now trading at Rs 440 level. He expects the stock to see levels of Rs 480, followed by Rs 525. Traders can stay put on this counter.

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Delhivery | Fresh entry at prevailing level?

In a reply to a query by a viewer by the name Sapna, who held 100 Delhivery shares at average of Rs 482, Halder said the stock has seen double bottom on technical chart. Following a round of profit booking, which dragged the stock to Rs 440 level, the stock is seeing higher high for the past two instances on the weekly chart. Halder said the stock had witnessed a selling pressure at around Rs 490 in September last year and the scrip tested Rs 487 level on Friday. He said some resistance at around Rs 490-495 is likely, and it has been a trend for a while. He believes one should wait for a fresh breakout above Rs 500 on a weekly basis as then only the real trend will emerge. In such a scenario, levels around Rs 550 and even Rs 640 are possible. Go in for fresh buy only at a level above Rs 500.

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Coal India | One-month target, stop loss

Halder in a query by a viewer, Sandeep, said he does not see any clear trend for Coal India from a one-month horizon. He said Coal India faced resistance at Rs 390 in the past and after breaching that level it took out Rs 440 and even hit Rs 478 level, before profit booking emerged. The PM Modi did talk about Bridge Linkage Policy in December 2025. He said the stock has already seen a decent amount of uptick. While the level of Rs 525-550 is a possibility, Halder believes one should give the stock two-three quarters to meet any such target. For now, he does not see any steep upmove in the extreme short term following a 20-25 per cent rally.