Downside seen in Tata Group stock despite 12% jump after Q4 results, Rs 11.70 dividend

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd surged 11.56 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 659.65 following the company's fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results and dividend announcement, even as brokerages largely maintained a cautious stance on the stock’s outlook.

Post the Q4 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) said, "Tata Technologies (TTL) reported revenue of $171 million in 4QFY26, up 12.4 per cent QoQ in CC terms vs. our estimate of 9.5 per cent QoQ in CC. Services segment revenue stood at $133 million, rising 11.9 per cent QoQ in CC (organic 7.8 per cent CC). EBIT margin was 13.1 per cent (down 158bp QoQ), below our estimate of 15.2 per cent. Adj. PAT was up 20.5 per cent QoQ/down 14 per cent YoY at Rs 162.5 crore (below our estimate of Rs 201.7 crore)."

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The domestic brokerage added, "For FY26, TTL's revenue grew 6.5 per cent and EBIT/adj. PAT declined 12.9 per cent/5.9 per cent YoY in INR terms. For 1QFY27, we expect revenue/EBIT/adj. PAT growth of 28.6 per cent/32.7/14.8 per cent YoY. RoE came in at 14.6 per cent in FY26 (vs. 19.8 per cent/21.9 per cent/23.7 per cent in FY25/FY24/FY23)."

MOFSL also said, "While 4QFY26 saw a strong rebound with improved deal momentum, growth remains in the early stages and is dependent on execution of recent wins and FVP conversions over the next few quarters. Auto spending is yet to see a clear inflection, with recovery still at an early stage, making execution a key monitorable."

"At ~29x 12M Fwd P/E, we view TTL's valuations as premium relative to its current growth and peers; we assign a TP (target price) of Rs 500 and reiterate Sell," it further stated.

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Elara Securities also retained its 'Sell' call on the counter with a target price of Rs 470.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per equity share along with a special dividend of Rs 3.35 per equity share, taking the total payout to Rs 11.70, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Despite the cautious brokerage view, a market participant sees opportunities on declines. Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted, "The stock was under a long consolidation post listing. On a medium- to longer-term basis, valuations looked attractive. Investors can buy this stock on dips."

For the near term, Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Tata Tech has showcased a strong resurgence from lifetime lows of Rs 500 subzone in past couple of months and now has retraced above its short and medium term EMAs. The counter is presently hovering near to its 200 DSMA (Rs 650) and a sustained breakthrough could only have a continued momentum in the near period. On the lower end, the bullish gap around Rs 600-590 is likely to cushion the counter."

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According to AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "The stock is bullish but also slightly overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 667. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 597 could trigger a fall towards Rs 554 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, stated that support is seen at Rs 590, while resistance is placed at Rs 660. A decisive move above Rs 660 could push the stock towards Rs 680, with the expected short-term trading range between Rs 590 and Rs 680.

The company is a Tata Group subsidiary.