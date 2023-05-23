Rs 159 to Rs 1,500: This IT services stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Expleo Solutions Ltd have rallied over 850% in the last three years. The smallcap stock, which closed at Rs 159 on May 22, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 1501 on the BSE today (May 23, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Expleo Solutions three years ago would have turned into Rs 9.44 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 102 per cent during the period. In the current session, the multibagger stock of the firm, a part of the Expleo Group, a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider rose 1.57% to Rs 1523 on BSE in early trade. Expleo Solutions stock opened lower at Rs 1475.30 today against the previous close of Rs 1499.45 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Expleo Solutions stock stands at 68.4, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Expleo Solutions shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility in a year. Expleo Solutions shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stocks of the IT services firm has risen 11% in one year and gained 25.09% since the beginning of this year. The share has climbed 20% in a month. Total 348 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.23 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1541 crore on BSE.

One promoter held 56.17 per cent stake in the firm and 20,670 public shareholders owned 43.83 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 19438 public shareholders held 24.48 lakh shares or 23.88% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 10 shareholders with 4.05% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023. 496 NRIs held 1.89% stake or 1.93 lakh shares in Q4 of the last fiscal.

Financial Performance

In the December 2022 quarter, the firm reported a 154% rise in profit at Rs 28.94 crore against Rs 11.38 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 135.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter against Rs 105.84 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

Operating profit zoomed 83.55% to Rs 31.46 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 against Rs 17.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

About the Company

Expleo Solutions Limited is part of the Expleo Group, a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.

