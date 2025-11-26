Federal Bank shares hit record high for third day, here are fresh price targets 

Shares of Federal Bank hit their record high for the third straight session on Wednesday. Federal Bank shares rose to a record high of Rs 258.75 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 255.85. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 5.90 crore shares or 2.42 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of September 2025 quarter.

The stock also hit record highs of Rs 256.90 and 251.22 on November 25 and November 24, respectively.

Federal Bank shares ended 0.21% higher at Rs 256.40 today against the previous close of Rs 255.85. Market cap of the bank on Wednesday stood at Rs 63,058 crore. The banking stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period.

Total 4.74 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 9.25 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 81.9, signaling the stock is trading in the overbought zone. Federal Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 247 and resistance will be Rs 259. A decisive move above the Rs 259 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 264. The expected trading range will be between Rs 245-Rs 264 for the short-term."

Osho Krishan from Angel One said, "Federal Bank has experienced a consistent upward trajectory since its breakout above the 200 level in the previous month, showcasing resilience in its price movement. At present, the stock is exhibiting extreme overbought conditions; however, the momentum appears to remain intact. It is recommended to implement a trailing stop loss at the intermediate support level of Rs 244 from a short-term perspective. On a broader time frame, critical support is identified within the range of Rs 235 to Rs 230."

KKunal V Parar, VP of Technical Research and Algo, Choice Broking said, "On the daily chart, the stock is trading in uncharted territory with strong positive volumes, indicating a healthy upward rhythm in the counter. Additionally, the stock is sustaining above all its long-term moving averages, confirming a firmly bullish trend and signaling the potential for continued upside. The stock has also registered a breakout from a Flag pattern, which typically suggests the possibility of a sharp upward move. The RSI on the daily timeframe is around 82, entering the overbought zone after a considerable period. This strength in momentum further supports the likelihood of an extended rally. Based on this technical setup, the stock may move towards Rs 274–304, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 232."

Sebi registered independent analyst Abhijeet said, "Federal Bank is bullish but also extremely overbought with next resistance at Rs 267 on the Daily charts. Investors should be booking profits at current levels as a Daily close below support of Rs 253 for a target of Rs 226 in the near term."

Federal Bank reported a 9.6 percent year-on-year fall in standalone net profit to Rs 955.3 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26). Net interest income (NII) climbed 5.4 percent on-year to a record Rs 2,495 crore, led by stable margins and steady loan growth. Federal Bank’s asset quality improved improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) falling to 1.83 percent from 2.09 percent a year ago, and net NPAs at 0.48 percent against 0.57 percent.