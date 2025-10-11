Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
From Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 Lakh: 3 multibagger stocks gave up to 20x returns in 2025 so far

From Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 Lakh: 3 multibagger stocks gave up to 20x returns in 2025 so far

Here are three such BSE-listed stocks that have transformed a mere Rs 10,000 into a corpus of up to Rs 2 lakh this year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Oct 11, 2025 2:39 PM IST
From Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 Lakh: 3 multibagger stocks gave up to 20x returns in 2025 so farLeading the pack is Swadeshi Industries and Leasing Ltd, a company engaged in the business of trading various items. The scrip has delivered an astronomical return, skyrocketing from just Rs 2.92 to Rs 72.86 in 2025 alone.

The year 2025 has been a rollercoaster for investors on Dalal Street. Persistent outflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and global tariff uncertainties have kept the benchmark indices on a tight leash, testing the patience of even seasoned market players. 

However, even in such a volatile environment, a few under-the-radar stocks deliver stellar, multibagger returns and turning small investments into significant wealth. Here are three such BSE-listed stocks that have transformed a mere Rs 10,000 into a corpus of up to Rs 2 lakh this year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Leading the pack is Swadeshi Industries and Leasing Ltd, a company engaged in the business of trading various items. The scrip has delivered an astronomical return, skyrocketing from just Rs 2.92 to Rs 72.86 in 2025 alone. This translates to a mind-boggling gain of 2,395 per cent. An investment of Rs 10,000 in this stock at the beginning of the year would now be worth over Rs 2 lakh. On Friday, the stock continued its upward momentum, closing 1.99 per cent higher at Rs 72.86.

Next on the list is Arunis Abode Ltd, a firm operating in the real estate and infrastructure sector. The company, which acquires, develops, and constructs various projects, has seen its stock price surge from Rs 7.81 to Rs 91.89 so far this year. This represents a massive 1,076 per cent gain for its shareholders. The company's market cap currently stands at Rs 468 crore.

Advertisement

Another remarkable performer is Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd. The agro-products company, which deals in items like spices, oil seeds, and grains, has rewarded its investors handsomely. The stock has rallied from Rs 13.17 to Rs 91.75 in 2025, clocking a substantial gain of 596 per cent. The stock, however, faced some profit booking on Friday, closing 1.98 per cent lower at Rs 91.75. The firm commands a market capitalisation of Rs 5,528 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today