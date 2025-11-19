From Rs 4 to Rs 198: 2 multibagger stocks to turn ex-dividend on Nov 20; do you own any?

On Wednesday, November 20, two small-cap multibaggers are set to turn ex-dividend after delivering exceptional returns over the past five years.

Both POCL Enterprises Ltd and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd have fixed November 20, 2025, as the Record Date to determine eligible shareholders for their interim dividends.

POCL Enterprises Ltd

This Chennai-based speciality chemicals company has been a standout performer on Dalal Street. Its stock has skyrocketed from just Rs 4.75 to Rs 198.30 on the BSE in five years—an astonishing 4,074 per cent surge. Recently, however, the counter has seen some profit booking, declining in 8 of the last 11 sessions. At last check, the stock was down 1.34 per cent at Rs 198.30, valuing the company at Rs 610 crore.

The company’s Board has declared an interim dividend of 20 per cent, translating to Re 0.40 per share (face value Rs 2) for FY26.

In its September quarter (Q2 FY26) filing, POCL reported a consolidated total income of Rs 363.56 crore and a net profit of Rs 11.32 crore (after accounting for associate profits). The company also completed a stock split in late October 2024, reducing the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2 to enhance liquidity.

POCL Enterprises manufactures metallic oxides (zinc & lead oxides), metals (zinc & lead), and PVC stabilisers, serving a broad industrial base.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

A significant name in the auto ancillary sector, Talbros has delivered an impressive 795 per cent return in the past five years, with its stock rising from Rs 31.04 to Rs 278.05. The stock has come under pressure in 2025, slipping 8.30 per cent year-to-date. At last check, it traded marginally lower at Rs 278.05, giving the company a market cap of Rs 1,716 crore.

Talbros has announced an interim dividend of 10 per cent, equivalent to Rs 0.20 per share (face value Rs 2).

To accelerate its next phase of growth, the company’s board has cleared a joint venture with Lohum Cleantech Private Limited to manufacture recovered carbon black (rCB) and devulcanised rubber—a technology-driven push into the circular economy. Talbros will hold a 49 per cent stake in this JV.

Talbros Automotive Components is a leading manufacturer of gaskets and forgings, supplying major OEMs. The company is increasingly diversifying into sustainable and future-ready segments to power its next stage of expansion.