Inox Green secures 5 GW renewable O&M deal; stock reacts

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, a leading renewables operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider, on Wednesday announced that it has secured a mandate to oversee O&M services for a massive 5 GW capacity. The agreement follows strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by its parent, Inox Wind Limited, and group entity Inox Solar Limited, with Gujarat-based KP Group companies.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The partnership covers the joint development of renewable energy projects across multiple states, evenly divided between wind and solar assets. As per the exchange filing, Inox Wind and KP Energy will jointly develop 2.5 GW of wind projects, while Inox Solar and KPI Green Energy have inked a similar agreement for 2.5 GW of solar capacity. Under these arrangements, Inox Green will manage long-term O&M for all wind turbine generators and solar modules deployed under the umbrella of this expansion.

For the wind portfolio, Inox Wind will supply turbines and extend engineering support, while KP Energy will act as the developer, responsible for balance of plant activities, land acquisition and statutory clearances. On the solar side, Inox Solar will provide modules and engineering designs, with KPI Green handling EPC execution and grid connectivity.

Advertisement

Commenting on the collaboration, Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO Renewables, INOXGFL Group, stated, "The synergies between Inox Wind’s manufacturing excellence, engineering depth and product reliability, and KPE’s extensive on-ground development experience enables both companies to pursue large-scale renewable opportunities with greater confidence and operational strength".

Faruk G. Patel, Founder and MD of KP Group, said the alliance creates a robust collaborative platform capable of delivering complex wind and hybrid assets at scale.

In Wednesday’s session, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd experienced intraday volatility. The stock initially jumped 1.6 per cent to a high of Rs 239.85, but later succumbed to selling pressure, slipping 1.53 per cent to a day’s low of Rs 232.30 against its previous close of Rs 235.90.

Advertisement

The company, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,588 crore, has been under strain recently. The scrip has now fallen for five straight sessions and has shed 12 per cent of its value so far in November.

The latest mandate further strengthens Inox Green’s standing as a key player in the renewable O&M space, where it already oversees a portfolio of 12.5 GW including investments. As India’s only listed pure-play renewable O&M service provider, the new 5 GW pipeline is expected to bolster long-term revenue visibility once the projects are commissioned.