GACM Technologies: FII holding jumps to 29%; penny stock in focus

Four overseas funds were among the major investors in the QIP Minerva Ventures Fund, Magnifica Global Opportunities VCC, AL Maha Investment Fund PCC and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund. Together, they account for approximately 29% of GACM’s equity after the issue. The investors are identified in Indian regulatory and exchange records under the Foreign Portfolio Investor framework.

The increased institutional holding comes as trading activity in GACM has also picked up around its 52-week-high level. A sustained move above that level could signal a breakout, while failure to cross it could leave the level as resistance for the stock.

Advertisement

GACM’s financial performance has also improved. Consolidated revenue grew by more than 57% in FY26, while profit after tax increased by more than 108%. The company has reported 12 consecutive profitable quarters.

The company also has exposure to the AI-EdTech sector through a 30% stake. The business has reported confirmed orders worth more than Rs 30 crore, including Rs 25 crore from the Delhi government and Rs 5 crore from the Tamil Nadu government.

For investors, the immediate monitorable remains the stock’s ability to break and hold above its 52-week high. The fresh institutional holding and improved financial performance provide support to the market story, but neither guarantees a sustained rise in the share price.

At close, the penny stock rose 4.44% to Rs 0.94 level on Friday.