Deepinder Goyal’s Temple gets a major redesign, shrinks to 'less than half the size'

Must read: Deepinder Goyal's Temple jumps to $375 million valuation; here's why employees stand to gain

Temple is now less than half the size of what you've seen so far.



Volumetrically, Temple is now the smallest wearable on the market, and the most^10 powerful. Living and training with Temple is going to change your life.



We will start taking pre-orders for our limited launch… pic.twitter.com/L7tCEW588p — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 21, 2026

Compact Temple coming soon

Goyal revealed that the new compact size of Temple is a “limited launch edition” and that it will be available to pre-order “very soon.” While the exact date was not revealed, it is said that the device will start to ship before the end of 2026.

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Therefore, if you’re interested in buying the new Temple wearable, then you can join the mailing list on http://temple.com, and the updates will be shared.

Must read: 'I'm not building Temple for everybody': Deepinder Goyal eyes wearable's launch in a year

What is Temple?

Temple is a brain-monitoring wearable device by former Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. It sits around the temple/forehead area to monitor cerebral blood flow and other neurological signals, with potential applications in tracking brain and cognitive performance.

As of now, Temple is in the early stages of testing, with the first 100 devices intended for selected users such as athletes, scientists, doctors, founders, and creators. Recently, PV Sindhu was also spotted wearing Temple. Therefore, details such as benchmarks, pricing, and detailed features remain under wraps, with more information expected as the company moves closer to its wider commercial launch.

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Even before its public release, Temple was criticised by doctors due to its lack of scientific standing and clinical evidence, its inability to measure deep brain blood flow, and promoting unproven gadgets to the public.