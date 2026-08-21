Will Tukaram Mundhe enter politics? Here's what the Maharashtra FDA commissioner said

"No way. Iske baad maybe. That's also public service," he said at an interaction with India Today's Preeti Choudhry at Business Today's India @ 100 event. The Maharashtra FDA commissioner said that he's forthright, openhearted and outspoken as a person.

Advertisement

When asked if he could break the mould in politics just as he has done as a bureaucrat, he quipped, "If I'm good at one thing, I should continue with it."

DO CHECKOUT | Tukaram Mundhe effect: No vada pao, cola in Mumbai school canteens; parents asked to send healthier tiffins

On his favourite Chief Minister, Mundhe said, "Everybody is my favourite." He explained that the Chief Minister represents the will of the people and takes decisions accordingly, adding that he would have to implement decisions taken by the politicians even if he disagrees with them privately.

Work culture at Maharashtra FDA

Besides this, he also shed light on the work culture inside the FDA and the working hours of FDA officials. Mundhe said that all the officers of the FDA, like other sectors, have to work only 8 hours a day and not more than 48 hours during a week, adding that the department is following all the labour laws.

Advertisement

Each staff member only works for one shift and not two shifts, he added. Mundhe further said that all the FDA employees work 6 days a week since it is not like other offices and is a lab which works 24x7.

"The food and drugs consumed by a person have to be safe, efficacious, and standard. That’s the output we are expecting, and the outcome is healthy people. That’s the goal. That’s the level at which you have to think and work, and strategise accordingly. That’s what we’re trying to do."

MUST READ | Maharashtra FDA crackdown: Tukaram Mundhe bans sale of loose, unpacked edible oil; warns of heavy fines, up to 7 years in jail

Why is Mundhe such a favourite among the public?

Advertisement

In his 3 months as the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, Mundhe has been a favourite due to his no-nonsense style and connection with the public. By July 31, the Maharashtra FDA conducted over 3,000 inspections and seized goods worth more than ₹55 crore. Licenses of around 165 food business operators (FBOs) and others were suspended, and more than 750 improvement notices were given.

Watch the full conversation here