GAIL: PSU stock up 3% despite fall in Q1 profit; key details

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd rose 2.5 per cent in Tuesday’s trade even as the state-run gas utility posted a 25.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 2,382.24 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 3,183.35 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

GAIL reported revenue from operations at Rs 35,428.81 crore for Q1FY26, up 1.7 per cent over Rs 34,821.89 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At 10:02 am, GAIL shares were trading 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 182.50 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 185.10, up nearly 2.5 per cent from the previous close of Rs 180.45. With Tuesday’s high, the stock is up 22 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 150.60.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL, said the company incurred a capex of Rs 3,176 crore during the quarter, primarily towards pipelines, petrochemicals, and equity contributions to joint ventures.

“GAIL has received PNGRB’s authorisation for capacity expansion of the Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from 3.25 MMTPA to 6.5 MMTPA, involving an estimated capex of Rs 5,000 crore and is expected to be completed within 3 years. This project will cut down on CO2 emissions significantly and reduce road mishaps and leaks,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Transportation tariff orders issued by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in respect of six natural gas final tariff orders and two provisional tariff orders in respect of petroleum and petroleum product pipelines, which have been contested by the company at the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), and also certain customers have challenged these orders of PNGRB in a court of law. Adjustment, if any, will be recognised as and when the matter is finally decided.”

In the broader market, domestic benchmark indices extended their recent weakness. At 10:20 am, the BSE Sensex was down 124.12 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 80,766.90 after slipping nearly 315 points earlier in the session. The NSE Nifty50 declined 22.70 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 24,658.20, after hitting a low of 24,598.60.